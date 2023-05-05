Courtesy of Christina Eastman (copy) (copy)

A lawn sign near Scio, Ore., is posted in opposition to a planned large poultry "confined animal feeding operation." Though Oregon lawmakers have dropped a proposed moratorium from CAFO legislation, supporters are sticking by the bill while opposition remains undiminished.

 Courtesy of Christina Eastman

SALEM — Critics of large confined animal feeding operations seem ready to accept tougher standards for new facilities instead of a years-long moratorium originally considered by Oregon lawmakers.

Though the bill no longer aims to halt new CAFO permits, the state’s major farm organizations remain opposed to the additional restrictions proposed for such livestock operations.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you