POCATELLO, Idaho — Wendy S. Swore can pick 42 ears of sweet corn a minute, is an award-winning children’s book author and loves farming.

Mother of five, she is devoted to family, farming and educating youngsters about farming. At Swore Farms they specialize in direct sales, the farm to fork model carrying on a minimalist farming tradition. She is assisted by her husband, John, who works full-time at the Idaho Farm Bureau and the last of her children still at home.

