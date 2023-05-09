POCATELLO, Idaho — Wendy S. Swore can pick 42 ears of sweet corn a minute, is an award-winning children’s book author and loves farming.
Mother of five, she is devoted to family, farming and educating youngsters about farming. At Swore Farms they specialize in direct sales, the farm to fork model carrying on a minimalist farming tradition. She is assisted by her husband, John, who works full-time at the Idaho Farm Bureau and the last of her children still at home.
Their main crops are sweet corn, red potatoes, wheat, pumpkins and a corn maze that attracts hundreds of visitors. A variety of vegetables are grown in their hot houses.
Peacocks, chickens, geese, cats and dogs roam much of the farm captivating visiting youngsters. The Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, face painting, tractor-wagon rides, concessions and play area are local favorites.
“We love farming and selling our products directly to the community. Whether it’s farmers markets, roadside sales or our CSA weekly baskets we interact with lots of people from April through November,” said Wendy. “We also do as many school tours as possible to show the kids where their food comes from.”
From plantings to sales Wendy is the mainstay of the farm. Coming from a crop duster family she married John and they bought land next to his grandfather’s farm and carry on the family tradition of farming.
Located outside Pocatello, Idaho, on the Sho Ban Indian Reservation, they have watched farm after farm converted to leisure horse farms or to suburban housing.
Sweet corn is a mainstay of the farming operation on 33 acres and keeps the bills paid. Depending on weather the picking starts in Augusts and extends into October. At the same time the red potato crop comes in.
Its an extremely busy period, and that’s when Wendy hits full stride picking corn and bagging potatoes. She is one of the fastest pickers around, harvesting up to 40 ears a minute.
Most of the corn is sold at farmers markets, off their roadside stand or in their CSA baskets. At the same time their pumpkin markets coupled with their corn maze is a big fall attraction. They started a corn maze in 2003 featuring all the Halloween characters they could weave in and visitation has expanded annually. Last year the maze had over 3 miles of trails through it.
Facebook has played a major advertising role. While they advertise in the local paper and at farmers markets Facebook and Instagram and other medias popular with kids and teen draws a significant number of visitors to their website http://www.sworefarms.com/.
During the school year Wendy hosts school tours showing K-6 students where their food comes from, farm animals and some of the equipment used for harvesting. If they come during sweet corn or potato harvests they get to pick an ear or two and dig up a potato. She has been surprised at how few kids know potatoes grown underground.
The off season is Becky’s writing time. She started writing children’s books with the goal of entertaining them with how life on the farm works and the drama of a changing world where farming is not always seen or understood. Her book, "The Wish and The Peacock," was an Idaho Award winning book of the year in 2020.
Swore Farms, and Wendy’s mission reflects the ingenuity and dedication to farming life to keep it relevant in todays world.
