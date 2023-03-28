Basin on the brink (copy) (copy) (copy)

A California Indian tribe is asking a federal judge to block all irrigation on the Klamath Project until administrators demonstrate they’ve met all legal requirements for endangered species.

 George Plaven/Capital Press

KLAMATH, Calif. — A northern California tribe is pushing the federal government to stop water deliveries for irrigation in the Klamath Project unless the Bureau of Reclamation can demonstrate it has met all legal requirements for endangered species, including salmon and killer whales.

The Yurok Tribe, Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations and Institute for Fisheries Resources filed a motion for a preliminary injunction March 22 — part of a 2019 lawsuit against Reclamation and the National Marine Fisheries Service.

