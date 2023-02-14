KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — More legal battles are brewing in the Klamath Basin as tribes and irrigators jockey for water amid ongoing drought.

The Klamath Tribes filed a 60-day notice of intent to sue the Bureau of Reclamation on Jan. 30, arguing the agency is failing to meet minimum water requirements in Upper Klamath Lake for C’waam and Koptu — two species of critically endangered sucker fish.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you