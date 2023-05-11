GP A Canal Head.jpg

The headgates of the A Canal on the Klamath Project in Klamath Falls, Ore.

 George Plaven/Capital Press

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A federal judge in San Francisco indicated he will not limit water deliveries to the Klamath Project after the Bureau of Reclamation argued it is on track to meet its obligations for endangered species. 

The case stems from a lawsuit filed in 2019 by the Yurok Tribe, Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations and Institute for Fisheries Resources challenging Reclamation's Klamath Project operations plan. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you