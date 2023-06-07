Tyson Fresh Meats again moved Monday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Cody Easterday that alleges the company reneged on an oral contract to share profits from selling "Cody's Beef" in Japan.

The motion responded to a revised complaint Easterday filed last month, in which the ex-cattle feeder sharpened his allegations that Tyson exploited his face and name to boost beef sales in Japan.

