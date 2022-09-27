Easterday

Cody Easterday

 George Plaven/Capital Press File

Tyson Fresh Meats owes Cody Easterday about $163 million, according to his lawyer, nearly equal to the amount the convicted ex-cattleman still owes the company in restitution.

Tyson's unpaid debts to Easterday include $100 million for using his name and picture without compensation to sell "Cody's Beef" in Japan, attorney Carl Oreskovich claims in a court filing.

