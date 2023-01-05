Other topics geopolitical analyst Peter Zeihan covered during his conversation with the Capital Press:
China
Last year, Zeihan anticipated a lot of disruption in China. That definitely happened in the phosphate market, he said.
Phosphate exports out of China are still down by two-thirds, as China hordes phosphorus for its rice production, fearing another African swine fever outbreak. China pivoted to rice following the initial outbreak, impacting its pork production.
China's general government authority is in the process of breaking down due to the COVID-19 situation, Zeihan said.
"All policies in China start and end with (President) Xi," he said. "Now that his facade has been cracked, we are seeing challenges up and down the entire system towards the one-man rule, and there is no way that leads to a more efficient system in the short term."
The breakdown is in its early days, overshadowed by at least 1.5 million fatalities due to COVID, Zeihan said.
"The Chinese have decided to stop lying about COVID and simply not collect any data at all," he said. "We're dealing with a more or less complete information vacuum out of China right now ... There's no one's phone you can tap to find out what's really going on at this point."
The farm bill
So many pieces are in motion and "the House of Representatives is in an absolute s---show right now," Zeihan said. "I wouldn't count on anyone being able to do anything for the next month in Congress."
Wheat prices
Throughout much of the world, wheat is considered a marginal crop, grown where nothing else grows — with industrial inputs, Zeihan said.
"If you disrupt industrial inputs everywhere except for North America, everyone else's marginal land shuts down," he said.
Other locations then have to choose between raising wheat — "humanity's No.1 calorie crop" — on prime land, displacing their other crops, or stop growing wheat.
"Regardless of which path is followed, in places that can still grow wheat ... you should expect a price explosion," he said. "We should start to see the beginning of that turn this year."
There may be a bit of a lag at first, with a buffer growing season globally, Zeihan said, calling wheat "unfickle" compared to corn or soybeans.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008.