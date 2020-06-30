Farmers can get the latest information about new wheat varieties as Washington State University puts its annual field day presentations online.
The university posted its Lind Field Day on the College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Science YouTube channel, said Clark Neely, who leads WSU’s cereal variety testing.
Other videos feature Reardan, the Wilke Research Farm in Davenport, Dayton and Pullman.
The locations represent the region’s primary precipitation zones. Neely speaks in all videos. Wheat breeders and other researchers also speak at different locations.
A live Zoom session for farmers to ask questions of Neely and others is slated for 10 a.m. July 8. Growers are asked to submit questions beforehand to smallgrains@wsu.edu.
WSU canceled in-person field days because of the state’s COVID-19 quarantine.
Neely suspects the videos could get more attention than a normal field day, because farmers can go back and watch them at their convenience.
“I think if people like it, it’s probably something we’ll definitely consider trying to do in some capacity moving forward,” Neely said.
Bill Schillinger, director of WSU’s dryland research station in Lind, said he’s heard from some disappointed growers.
“Field days are 50% social,” he said. “Some of these farmers probably haven’t had a good conversation with their neighbor or the farmer in the next county since the last field day.”
Schillinger’s video presentation focuses on canola performance in wheat rotations.
Neely talks about the most common wheat varieties and new ones he thinks have a “shot at getting some acres.”
His advice to farmers?
“Look at the data for yourself, across multiple years and locations,” he said.
This year’s wheat crop has seen pressure from stripe rust and Hessian fly in some locations, Neely said.
Growers should be aware of the difference between physiological leaf spot, affecting certain varieties, and tan spot, a fungal disease, Neely said.
“You don’t want to apply a fungicide if it’s not going to help,” he said.