Washington State University researchers have released a mobile-friendly version of their cereal variety testing tool.
The new version is available on the Google Play store and iTunes App Store.
The tool previously was not compatible with mobile or small-screened devices due to the large amount of information involved, said Clark Neely, who leads the cereal variety testing program.
"In 2020, we had over 10,000 page views for the tool and I had received several comments from colleagues and clientele that they basically could not use the tool on their smartphones," he said.
The tool provides a "one-stop shop" site where all agronomic data generated for a variety can be compiled, allowing users to compare varieties side by side. They can sort and filter varieties based on the characteristics most important to them, Neely said.
The mobile app has been improved, Neely said, allowing for better sorting and the ability to compare varieties across precipitation zones.
Data for yield, test weight, grain protein, plant height and maturity are all generated from the variety testing program. Disease and other ratings come from researchers at WSU. University of Idaho and USDA's Agricultural Research Service. Most data is averaged across multiple years and location, or both, Neely said.
Farmers can access the tool on their smart phones and also use it without Internet connections once downloaded.
The app is free and users do not provide any personal information to use it.
Neely hopes every Eastern Washington wheat and barley farmer will wind up using the tool.
"We know we already have a substantial amount of traffic," he said. "By creating this mobile app, we hope to both increase the frequency users are able to use the tool and also hopefully pick up a few more users that might not otherwise sit down and use the desktop version."
Neely asks users to provide feedback through a survey. Updates will be made each year as new data is generated.