Mt. Angel, OR, Oct. 10, 2022 – Wilco’s FFA Forever Program reached record highs this year, with a staggering $219,000 raised to support Oregon, Washington and California FFA.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the FFA Forever Program, which accounts for nearly $2 million from Wilco towards the Oregon, Washington and California FFA Foundations over the 10-year span. The program is a combination of Wilco, customer and vendor donations that were given throughout the entire month of August. Customer donations in August surpassed $114,000, and vendor pledges increased to $80,000 in 2022, with an additional $25,000 donated by Wilco.

