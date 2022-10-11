Mt. Angel, OR, Oct. 10, 2022 – Wilco’s FFA Forever Program reached record highs this year, with a staggering $219,000 raised to support Oregon, Washington and California FFA.
This year marks the tenth anniversary of the FFA Forever Program, which accounts for nearly $2 million from Wilco towards the Oregon, Washington and California FFA Foundations over the 10-year span. The program is a combination of Wilco, customer and vendor donations that were given throughout the entire month of August. Customer donations in August surpassed $114,000, and vendor pledges increased to $80,000 in 2022, with an additional $25,000 donated by Wilco.
Wilco’s support of agricultural youth goes beyond the FFA Forever Program and support of county fair livestock auctions. Wilco provides daily discounts to 4-H, FFA, equestrian and other agricultural youth purchases and provides additional rebates to those youth accounts to help jumpstart next year’s projects. Youth rebates are currently arriving in mailboxes in Oregon, Washington and California totaling over $170,000, and can be redeemed in Wilco stores through Nov. 13, 2022.
“Wilco’s commitment to helping youth in agriculture thrive has never been stronger,” said Sam Bugarsky, President & CEO of Wilco. “With the help of our vendor-partners, customers, employees and farmer-owners we can ensure that the future of agriculture is bright, which is not only one of Wilco’s core values, but an absolute highlight of our co-op,” he added.
Wilco is a farmer-owned cooperative, headquartered in Mt. Angel, Oregon, with roots that go back to the 1930’s. Since then, Wilco has evolved into one of the west’s largest agricultural cooperatives, and today serves the unique needs of over 500,000 customers with a farmer-owner base of nearly 3,000 strong. Wilco’s mission is to strengthen agriculture and rural lifestyles and is proud to be voted a Top Workplace for 11 consecutive years.
For more information about Wilco visit www.wilco.coop or contact:
Jake Wilson
Director of Merchandising, Marketing & E-Commerce, Wilco Stores