Researchers have diagnosed several fields in Washington with wheat streak mosaic virus, but growers who stick to their planting dates shouldn’t be too concerned, says a local expert.
“It is unusual,” said Tim Murray, Washington State University Extension plant pathologist.
The wheat kernel mite transmits the virus. The virus and the mite can infect roadside grasses, wheat, rye, triticale and corn.
Both are common in the Pacific Northwest, but cropping conditions usually don’t allow the disease to develop to significant levels.
“In general, our climate is a little bit too cool for the virus,” Murray said. “Mostly our cropping systems just don’t allow early infection of plants, which is what results in the most severe disease.”
Growers seeding on time probably don’t have much to be concerned about, Murray said.
In one Adams County field, farmers were experimenting with very early seeding, planting a field of winter wheat in June last year. Murray said the field was typical of what he would expect of a severe virus infection, with severely stunted plants and a yellowish or light green mosaic symptom.
“In terms of grain production, it’s probably a complete loss,” he said. “Wheat streak mosaic is one of those handful of diseases that, when it’s severe, it can take the whole crop.”
In a Douglas County triticale field, the farmer mentioned both early seeding and proximity to corn as possible factors.
“If it had happened on a much larger scale, where we couldn’t identify something like very early seeding, I would be more worried about it,” Murray said.
Corn serves as a host for the virus, barley yellow dwarf virus and their insect vectors, Murray said. Sweet corn has increased “dramatically” in the Columbia Basin in recent years. When it’s harvested, aphids and mites move to other nearby crops.
Both the aphids and mites only live on living plants, so the corn serves as a “green bridge” between crops, Murray said.
Some wheat varieties are resistant to the virus and the mites, but cultural management is key, Murray said.
Growers should delay planting in the fall to get past favorable conditions or plant early in the spring to get the wheat crop up and going before mites become active.
No chemicals are available for mite control, Murray said.
Occasionally, the grain is mature enough to germinate, but not dry enough to harvest.
A thunderstorm, with hail, could knock the grain out of the head. With enough water to germinate, it could form a carpet of volunteer plants, Murray said.
The mites infect the volunteer plants, which now serve as the green bridge for the mites and the virus into the next crop.
Murray said he’s only seen several instances of wheat streak becoming locally severe due to weather in the Northwest. It’s more typical in the Great Plains, he said.