PORTLAND, Ore. — When Laurie Lewis moved from Texas to Oregon, she said the extent of her wine knowledge was narrow. It wasn’t until she met her future wife and avid wine drinker, Renee Neely, that her love for wine grew and the two decided to make their passion a career.
“We had a 10-year plan,” Lewis said, “but once you get bit with the bug of ‘This is what I want to do with the rest of my life,’ it’s hard to then say, ‘Oh, I need to wait.’”
Hip Chicks Do Wine is the oldest urban winery in Portland, producing wine since 1999. Their mission was to offer a wine experience that was fun, approachable and empowering. Lewis recalled when they were wine tasting years ago and struggled to be served or receive any information on the wine, and those experiences also helped inspire opening their own winery.
“Was it because we were women? Maybe. Was it because we were young? Maybe. Was it because the man next to us had more money? Probably. There was a whole bunch of factors,” Lewis explained. “We decided we wanted to be more accessible and be a winery that could fill that gap from young to old, and we wanted to focus on being a winery women felt comfortable in.”
They also wanted to bring a piece of wine country to the city. After commuting to her job at Duck Pond Cellars for 4 1/2 years, Lewis said she wasn’t interested in continuing that trek, and the idea of moving to the country made her uncomfortable.
“It’s beautiful, I get the idilic romantic visions,” she said, “but at that point 20 something years ago, the idea that two women, two lesbians, deciding to move out into the country, who knew they were going to have a baby and start a family — I just wasn’t sure if we’d be welcomed with open arms.”
Hip Chicks Do Wine makes 16 wines under three labels: Hip Chicks; Pride wines, which are three small batch bottles available every year for Pride month; and Tiernan Connor Cellar Wines, which are reserve style wines in honor of their son.
The winery works with 12 different grape selections that are produced on Oregon and Washington vineyards. They work with anywhere between two to six vineyards to have a wide variety of grapes.
Hip Chicks tries to be untraditional with their flavorings and like having dry, less sweet wines as well as a variety of blends that can appeal to a wider variety of palettes.
“It’s more appealing to have that surprise and ‘ah-ha’ moment,” Lewis said about crafting the wines.
Although Lewis and Neely will still be asked “who’s your wine maker,” Lewis said that the treatment of women in the wine industry has only improved, and continues to be a bright market for them.
“It’s rewarding at this point to look and see how many women are in the Oregon wine industry these days because when we started there wasn’t that many,” she said. “You could probably count them on both sets of hands, and there’s so many more now. That whole idea of being a woman in the wine industry, it is both a challenge and it is rewarding.”