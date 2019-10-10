WINTERS, Calif. — Aomboom Deasy says farming was not necessarily a career choice but more about being born into it.
“My dad was a pomologist (a branch of botany that studies and cultivates fruit) for the University of California and advisor for USDA for over 20 years,” she said. “In my college days at the University of San Francisco I worked on the farm and continue to this day with my husband, Timothy."
Their 100-acre K&J Orchards is in Winters.
The operation, which began in 1990, has a long fruit season that begins with the first cherry harvest in spring and culminates in pear and apple harvests in autumn.
“We grow a wide range of products as we are considered a year-round farm, growing and selling directly to consumers,” Deasy said.
They start their harvest season in May with cherries and peaches.
"Then we roll into other stone fruits: apricots, apriums (a combination of 75% apricot and 25% plum), plums, pluots and nectarines," she said. "Apples and pears roll in by late summer. We round out the autumn with persimmons and then go into winter with citrus. We produce nuts as well.”
She said that, depending on the weather, the most temperamental crops are the apples and pears.
But they also grow several more exotic crops.
“I was born in Bangkok, and due to my Asian heritage we tend to grow miscellaneous products not usually found in a local grocery store,” she said.
The best example, she said, is the “jujube” — also known as Chinese dates.
She also balances work on the farm with a growing career in finance.
Deasy is involved in a San Francisco startup as its finance director and is getting a master's degree from Harvard University.
"I spent the last 17 years of my professional career in sourcing and product-project management for some well known consumer product companies," she said. "I am attending Harvard (through their extension school) because I changed my career focus a couple of years ago. I go to school online and attend classes on campus."
In the meantime, the farm continues to be a mainstay of the Ferry Plaza Farmers' Market in San Francisco.
"K&J Orchards has been part of the Ferry Plaza Farmers' Market family for 25 years, bringing a delicious diversity of the highest quality, tree-ripened fruit season after season,” said Brie Mazurek, communications director of the Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture, known as CUESA, which operates the Ferry Plaza Farmers' Market at the San Francisco Embarcadero.
“Aomboon Deasy is carrying her parents' legacy with business savvy and a warm and generous spirit, making K&J a go-to for our chef community and market shoppers alike,” she said.
Deasy said she would advise anyone to choose farming as their life’s work only if they are willing to put in the hard work. The idea is romantic to many outside the industry but the work it involves can be overwhelming for some.
In addition to long hours, Mother Nature and fluctuating agricultural prices, she said another challenge is facing California farmers.
“In my opinion, the biggest challenge is the urban sprawl,” she said. “More and more farmland is disappearing into housing developments as the state becomes more densely populated. With the population growth more and more resources — such as water — are becoming scarcer.”