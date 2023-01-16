Farming isn’t really all that different from flying a plane.
Just ask Andy Juris. The Bickleton, Wash., farmer has done both.
“They’re both very technology-driven industries any more,” said Juris, who was a commercial pilot for about a decade before he returned to farming.
While planting, he took a picture of his tractor with all of its screens lit up and sent it to a friend who is a pilot.
“He said, ‘Holy smokes, that looks more advanced than the airplane!’” Juris recalled.
The airline industry is also reliant on fuel.
“A lot of the same economic drivers and inputs that go into the airline’s bottom line go into our bottom line,” he said.
Juris was flying “before and after the chaos of Sept. 11.” He grew up on the farm, and elected to return to farming during the 2008 recession.
“I was always one of those farm kids that left the farm but always thought about coming back,” Juris said. “It was an opportunity to come home.”
He farms with his father, and his grandparents still live right down the road.
He is serving a one-year term as president of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers. He’d been Klickitat County president for nearly a decade.
“You always seem busy, but the thing is, you’re always going to be busy,” Juris said. “There’s not many of us to start with, and then to get people involved when farming is by its nature kind of an isolating industry, it was important enough that I needed to step up and do my part to get involved.”
Immediate priorities are negotiating the next farm bill and meeting with state legislators.
“We’ll be wanting to convey the value that ag brings to the state economy, and the challenges we face as farmers, as price-takers,” Juris said. “We have no control over our markets and we have no control over a lot of the things that dictate what kind of year we have. We shoulder a lot of risk.”
Juris encouraged Washington farmers to participate in the association’s meetings with legislators, or call or email their congressional delegations.
“With them standing behind us, we carry a much louder voice,” he said.
In a time of great geopolitical uncertainty and “unfortunate” legislation, farmers aren’t sure what the prices of fuel and fertilizer will be in the future.
“We’re looking at our wheat price and we’re looking at our export market, but we have no firm grasp of what our margin is going to be,” he said.
With interest rates going up and many farmers relying on operating loans from bankers, further uncertainty is likely, Juris said.
“It really kind of creates this high-risk environment where almost every decision can have really serious implications if you’re wrong,” he said.
Farmers would welcome any bit of stability, be it from crop insurance programs or common-sense legislation, Juris said.
“We’re trying to navigate this rapidly changing global atmosphere that we’re seeing,” he said.
