Agricultural stakeholders, tribes and wildlife advocates in California's San Joaquin Valley worked together to find appropriate sites for solar development.
American Farmland Trust, which works to protect farmland, advocates a similar "least conflict" process in the Columbia Basin as more solar developments are planned.
The Washington Legislature approved a $500,000 proviso last year for Washington State University to lead that process, but the funds were re-appropriated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proviso has been funded in the state's latest budget, a move Addie Candib, Pacific Northwest regional director for the organization calls a "game-changer."
"It is possible for us to have it all," she said. "It's possible for us to build the renewable energy we need, to achieve our greenhouse gas emissions goals, while also protecting our most productive and versatile farmland."