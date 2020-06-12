The "Washington Grown" TV show about agriculture recently received its second Emmy Award.
The show received an Informational/Instructional Program/Special Pacific Northwest regional Emmy from the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy for Television Arts and Sciences for a January 2019 episode about flowers.
David Tanner and Kara Rowe of the Spokane video production company North by Northwest are executive producers.
The award reflects the series' production and storytelling quality, said Chris Voigt, executive director of the Washington Potato Commission, one of the primary supporters of the show.
"It's just good TV, family friendly and you're going to learn about food and where it comes from," he said.
Production of the series was temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 quarantine, Voigt said. Gov. Jay Inslee's office provided a clarification that the series is part of agriculture and considered essential, so production recently resumed.
"Washington Grown" previously received a regional Emmy for an episode about genetically modified sweet corn.
The next 13-episode season will air beginning in January 2021.
The series reaches roughly 4.5 million viewers a year.