Coronavirus precautions have postponed graduation for the 41st class of the AgForestry Leadership program, but the rest of its scheduled activities will proceed as scheduled, barring further developments.
The 18-month program consists of 11 in-state seminars, one week in Washington, D.C. and up to two weeks in a foreign country. Participants learn about communications, social issues, government, industry, agriculture, forestry and transportation. AgForestry Leaders are advocates for their industries and for their communities.
Teams of participants work to get state legislation passed or change an administrative rule using skills they've learned to influence public policy, said Matt Kloes, executive director for the program, based in Spokane.
This year's teams were working on projects including finding funding to support the state's search-and-rescue programs, assisting the state Department of Ecology to develop a pilot program for long-term water lease options for drought preparedness and amending state law to allow employees 18-20 years old to work in wine production under the supervision of a person 21 or older.
Class 41's graduation, originally planned for this spring, has been rescheduled for November.
Class 42's next seminar in May is slated to proceed as scheduled barring a clear mandate to restrict gatherings, as is the organization's annual golf tournament fundraiser in July.
"Safety is a priority," Kloes said. "Although we are prepared to make difficult decisions about upcoming events, we remain optimistic. We’re also creating contingency plans in case health risks require us to postpone."
Applications for Class 43 are due April 30. Cost is $3,000 per year for the two-year program.
The program helps participants find common ground, and find solutions, and help educate the public and political leaders about the issues farmers and ranchers face, and the impact of regulations.
"Natural resource issues by their very nature tend to be contentious because they are values-based," Kloes said.
The program hopes to draw farmers, ranchers, dairymen, foresters, industry support members and representatives from natural resource regulatory agencies.
The idea is for all representatives to learn from one another, Kloes said.
"We want people to walk away (feeling), 'Not only have I built some leadership skills, but also I can recognize that even though I disagree with someone, it doesn't mean they're a bad person, or they're not intelligent,'" he said. "What it does mean is, 'We have to find ways to work together and I can respect where you're coming from.'"
The lessons participants learn can prove helpful in a time of uncertainty like now, Kloes said.
"Part of what we talk about in AgForestry is flexibility," Kloes said.
Anyone who wishes to participate in AgForestry but has economic or health concerns due to COVID-19 may apply for the class. If accepted, the program will hold the application for Class 43 and automatically enroll them in Class 44, Kloes said.