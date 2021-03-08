Even though it wasn't in person, the Spokane Ag Show had comparable attendance numbers and easier access for audience members, organizers say.
"It was very, very successful — surprisingly successful and we feel fantastic that we were able to serve the industry and provide the resources," said Melisa Paul, show director.
The show was held Feb. 23-25 online.
In-person attendance is typically 8,500.
Nearly 1,000 people registered for the online event. Paul said multiple people would use and view from the same account. Data show the event drew 9,000 engagements over three days.
About 50% of attendees only attend the show for one day in person, while 40% attend for two to three days.
Some people are usually too busy or not able to drive the distance to attend in person. The online format allowed them to be involved all three days, Paul said.
Main speakers such as popular weatherman Art Douglas, Washington State University small grains economist Randy Fortenbery and FFA speaker Bruce Vincent were pre-recorded and available to attendees throughout the day.
The show offered 19 live pesticide recertification sessions for Idaho, Oregon and Washington over the three days, during a time when access can be limited, Paul said. Growers need to maintain their credits.
"We really felt that was a very central component to the show, meeting the needs of the industry," she said.
The show will continue to offer virtual recertification courses in the future, Paul said.
The in-person event typically includes 300 exhibitors, but the organizers purposely kept the number at 75, bearing the virtual setting in mind, Paul said.
"Our primary focus was delivering great resources to the producer, and what exhibitors did participate had the absolute best possible platform," she said.
Those 1,000 attendees connected with exhibitors 1,600 times, Paul said.
About 42% of the show's attendees have been coming to the show for 11 years or more, Paul said.
"We have a very loyal audience," she said.
The 2022 show will be held in-person, but will reflect the lessons learned in 2021, Paul said.
"Undoubtedly the landscape of the show has forever changed," she said. "There will always be a virtual element moving forward."
The virtual show forced some "pioneering," Paul said.
"Right now with the current times we're in, you can't plan too far out, you just have to be adaptive," she said. "If there's any industry that understands being innovative and and adaptive on a dime, it's ag, and our show is no different."