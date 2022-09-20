Wheat (copy)

Analysts say Ukraine will produce half its normal wheat crop next year.

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press File

HOLD FOR QUESTION

Ukraine will likely produce half of its normal wheat crop next year, which means wheat prices are likely to remain high, a University of California-Los Angeles business administration professor says.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you