HOLD FOR QUESTION
Ukraine will likely produce half of its normal wheat crop next year, which means wheat prices are likely to remain high, a University of California-Los Angeles business administration professor says.
Prior to the war with Russia, Ukraine's wheat production averaged roughly 30 million metric tons each year.
Planting in Ukraine is reduced, and yields will be lower due to fuel and fertilizer shortages, said Chris Tang, faculty director for UCLA's Center for Global Management.
Some areas are still subject to Russian artillery strikes. Farmers have had tractors or silos destroyed, or mines were planted in the fields, Tang said.
Ukraine usually exports 60 million tons of various grains — sunflower seeds, soybeans and wheat. Next year, it may only export 20 million tons, Tang said.
Ukraine has retaken ground in the northeast region from Russia, Tang said. It's a good sign for farmers to go back to their silos to try to get their grains for export.
Russia and Ukraine separately worked on an agreement brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July to arrange safe export through the Black Sea.
Ukraine is supposed to ship 20 million tons that's been in storage, but the agreement lasts until the end of November. Given the current speed, there's not enough capacity to ship that much.
Not many companies are willing to take on the risk, and not many insurance companies are willing to insure the crops or the ships, Tang said
The next steps depend on Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said.
"Right now, he's in a bind because things are not going as smooth as he wanted," he said. "Based on what we know, he cannot afford to lose."
Prices increased last week when Putin complained about the export agreement, said Byron Behne, senior grain merchant at Northwest Grain Growers in Walla Walla, Wash. Putin said the grain was going to European countries instead of starving African countries, and threatened to revise the agreement, Behne said.
Wheat futures increased a maximum of 60 cents one day, ending at 24 cents higher, and then increased two days later when Putin complained again, Behne said.
"If he starts making more noise about shutting down the grain deal, then prices probably run back higher again," Behne said. "It just depends on the headlines of the day, I guess. Him just complaining about it rallied things pretty good, it's not like anything actually happened or changed."
Russia had a record wheat crop and is behind on the amount of grain it should be shipping, he said. Its prices are too high and getting grain out of the country is complicated due to sanctions on Russian banks, making it difficult to arrange shipments and payments.
"Plus, people just not wanting to deal with Russia," Behne said.
He expects Putin will seek sanction relief to allow the deal to continue beyond November.
In the U.S., wheat prices dropped to $8.20 per bushel in August, but are back to about $9.45 per bushel. Behne credits the rally to farmers waiting for prices to reach $10 per bushel or higher.
"Until they need money, they're just going to hang out and hope something trips and things go screaming higher again," he said. "Eventually if nothing like that happens, there will be more wheat being sold than there will be homes for it to go to."
Wheat prices are $1 to 1.50 higher than they would be due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said Dan Steiner, grain merchant for Morrow County Grain Growers in Boardman, Ore.
World wheat prices are too high in the face of large crops in Russia, the U.S. and Australia, he said, causing some demand reduction.
Projections have Russia's wheat crop as high as 97 million bushels, up from 72 million to 74 million bushels last year.
If Russia follows through on Putin's complaints and the Black Sea shuts down again, it could conceivably be closed for the rest of the winter, Steiner said.
Prices could go higher for the 2023 crop, Steiner said, but he advises growers to be careful marketing the 2022 crop, due to the effect of inflation.
"It could easily be a situation where a farmer could find himself putting out high prices for inputs and then have the cash price slip away from him," he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.