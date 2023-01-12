CORVALLIS, Ore. — A new Oregon State University study shows that descriptive stickers and award icons on artisanal cheese packages can influence how likely consumers are to buy specific cheeses.
"Our study can help specialty food producers, many of whom operate on a small scale with limited budgets, determine (the) best ways to promote their products," said Nadia Streletskaya, an assistant professor of applied economics at OSU.
Participants in the study — 488 artisanal cheese consumers in the U.S. — fell into two groups.
Those in the first group, representing 44% of the total, prefer trying unfamiliar foods and looking for cheeses that are new to them. Members of the second group, accounting for 47% of the sample, do not appreciate unfamiliar varieties and tend to stick to cheeses they know.
During the study, participants were shown images of different types of cheese with different packaging setups displaying prices, award stickers and sensory descriptors.
After being shown the images, participants were asked to choose which type of cheese they preferred to buy. They also had the option to make no purchase.
The study found that consumers who prefer familiar, tried-and-true cheese varieties such as cheddar and brie are willing to pay more for cheeses that have sensory information attached to the package, such as a flag bearing a description of the product's taste or food pairing suggestions.
In contrast, consumers who prefer trying unfamiliar cheeses such as Coulommiers and Cantal are willing to pay a premium if the packages bear one or more award stickers. These consumers are less influenced by sensory descriptions such as "tangy," "bold" or "crumbly"; the awards mean more to them.
"I would say the biggest takeaway of the study for the industry is to think about what type of consumer you are trying to attract and to adjust your promotional plans to match what they're looking for," said Streletskaya.
For example, a cheesemaker trying to attract consumers who like trying new, unfamiliar foods might enter contests and try to secure awards that they can then reference on their packaging.
Streletskaya said cheesemakers may also need to consider marketing costs. Depending on the retail outlet, providing sensory descriptions can be costly, while award stickers can more easily be incorporated into a packaging design.
The researchers say they expect the patterns they found with artisanal cheese consumers may also be true for buyers of other specialty foods, such as wine or different types of milk, but more research is needed before that conclusion can be decisively drawn.
Co-authors on the paper included Sara Maruyama, Susan Queisser, Sherri Cole and Juyun Lim, of OSU’s College of Agricultural Science, and Alina Stelick of Cornell University.
An OSU Dairy Foods Innovation Fund supported the research.
