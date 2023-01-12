CORVALLIS, Ore. — A new Oregon State University study shows that descriptive stickers and award icons on artisanal cheese packages can influence how likely consumers are to buy specific cheeses.

"Our study can help specialty food producers, many of whom operate on a small scale with limited budgets, determine (the) best ways to promote their products," said Nadia Streletskaya, an assistant professor of applied economics at OSU.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you