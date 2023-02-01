Pamplin Media Group and EO Media Group have jointly launched a 24/7 TV travel channel filled with streaming video that highlights and promotes the wonders of Oregon.
Called Rediscover Oregon, the channel focuses on Oregon-centric places and events one can visit and partake in. Video content includes stories from Astoria and the Coast to Pendleton and Eastern Oregon. The channel features scenes from downtown Portland to downtown Bend, the Willamette Valley and Medford in Southern Oregon.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators and social media influencers. Topics include Oregon escapes, tips on places to hike, mountain bike, ski and where to eat or find good wines and vineyards. It explores some of the hidden gems in Portland and other cities.
This streaming channel can be accessed via a Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or other sticks that plug into the back of your smart TV set. Simply search for Rediscover Oregon. One also can go directly to the channel by going to rediscoveror.com.
“We hope this encourages Oregonians and visitors to fan out and explore our home state, to get a better understanding of what we have to offer and why people choose to live here,” said Heidi Wright, COO for EO Media Group and publisher of The Bulletin in Bend.
The Rediscover Oregon channel will reach 1.84 million readers of EO Media and Pamplin Media Group weekly using all their media assets — print, digital, social media and email.
The channel is still in the buildout phase and will eventually offer geographic segmentation if one wants to learn more about the coast or other regions of Oregon.
The channel does offer a limited number of these video segments now for those who stream the channel on their televisions.
One of the goals of Rediscover Oregon is to partner with local content producers to highlight their videos about Oregon. Content producers can go to the Contact us page on rediscoveror.com to send an email about their videos and why they would be a good addition to the channel.
