Pamplin Media Group and EO Media Group have jointly launched a 24/7 TV travel channel filled with streaming video that highlights and promotes the wonders of Oregon.

Called Rediscover Oregon, the channel focuses on Oregon-centric places and events one can visit and partake in. Video content includes stories from Astoria and the Coast to Pendleton and Eastern Oregon. The channel features scenes from downtown Portland to downtown Bend, the Willamette Valley and Medford in Southern Oregon.

