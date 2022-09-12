0916_CP_MW KERNEL courtesy 2

Kids make Potato Pals, creating their own potato head creature, as part of KERNEL, a Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington youth activity program for farmers markets. Kids get $2 in "KERNEL cash" to spend on the fruits or vegetables of their choice at the market.

 Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington

When organizers developed a youth activity program for Washington farmers markets in 2015, they thought they might reach 50 kids at one or two markets.

Instead, the program, called KERNEL,  immediately expanded to eight Spokane farmers markets. KERNEL is the acronym for Kids Eating Right-Nutrition and Exercise for Life.

