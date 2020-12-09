Washington State University is asking state legislators for $8 million to demolish a longtime building to make way for a new USDA research facility.
The ask will leverage $104.9 million in federal funding to build a new USDA Agricultural Research Services building for USDA and WSU researchers.
"This is going to be not just good for agriculture, but transformational," said Rich Koenig, chair of WSU's Department of Crop and Soil Sciences.
Johnson Hall has outlived its usefulness in accommodating modern science, Koenig said. It still houses key programs for potatoes, tree fruit, wine and wheat.
"Johnson is massive," he said. "It's one of the largest buildings on campus — incredibly large and antiquated."
Johnson Hall is 195,000 gross square feet. The new building will be somewhere between 110,000 and 120,000 gross square feet. The final square footage and dimensions of the new building are yet to be determined based on the design process, Koenig said.
The number of offices and labs are also to be determined.
The new building is a much more efficient design, Koenig said.
Operating costs of $1 million per year for Johnson Hall have become a drag on deferred maintenance backlogs, according to the university. The compartmentalized layout of the building makes it a poor candidate for renovation.
The funding request is for the state's 2021-2023 capital budget.
The university is optimistic about receiving the funding, having listed the demolition high on its list of priorities in its budget request, said Chris Mulick, WSU director of state relations.
The funding also potentially leverages new construction jobs that would come with the demolition, another positive in its favor, he said.
The hall is presently still mostly occupied, Koenig said. Roughly eight research programs moved permanently into the new Plant Sciences building.
The remainder are slated for the new USDA building, currently in the design process, Koenig said.
Most remaining programs have labs in the Vogel Plant Biosciences building, but use office space in Johnson.
Mulick pointed to the level of "co-location" the university shares with USDA researchers in the space.
"WSU and the state are really blessed to have our presence leveraged with USDA scientists that bring a whole new level of scientific expertise to the benefit of our farmers," he said. "This project's really going to bolster that and help support those scientists."
When the Plant Sciences building opened, researchers from the Institute of Biological Chemistry in Clark Hall moved in, creating some flex space for researchers who would need to vacate Johnson Hall. Some researchers may be expected to double up on office or laboratory space during the transition period.
The COVID-19 pandemic presents some challenges, but may make parts of the move easier, Koenig said. Many at the university have been working from home for more than six months, he said.
"If COVID has taught us something, it's that we can function and actually be quite productive without everyone being in Johnson Hall in their office," Koenig said. "I'm really impressed with what the faculty has done, given the constraints that we've been under ... "