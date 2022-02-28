The pleas come from more than 5,000 miles away, where Russian troops are flooding into Ukraine in an attempt to overthrow the nation's elected government.
"My country needs help. We need weapons, we need political support, we need money for the army," the message reads. "Thank God, you cannot see your students, kids, with guns."
The message is one of many received by Steve Van Vleet, a Washington State University Extension educator in Whitman County.
Van Vleet has traveled to Ukraine 10 times since 2010, teaching farmers and students.
"This just sickens me to see what (Russian president Vladimir) Putin is doing to the people and a country I love," Van Vleet told the Capital Press. "It's a sad time that we should be going through this in the world."
Van Vleet said he's been to a lot of the areas of Ukraine being overrun by Russian troops.
He became close to many people, including his longtime translators, who have fled Kyiv and are moving their families to Poland.
"Very, very dear friends" in Ukraine are funneling information to him, he said.
"...One is actually staying in the subway," Van Vleet said. "The subways are way underground and pretty much bomb-proof."
Van Vleet said he checks in with friends through email and online.
A Ukrainian company has sponsored his visits with funding from the U.S. government.
Ukraine's agriculture is "very, very similar" to the Pacific Northwest, particularly Washington, Van Vleet said. Ukraine exports 16% of the world's wheat and 12% of its corn.
Van Vleet provided outreach and taught no-till farming, soil health, small grain production, corn and soybean production and dairy grazing to Ukrainian farmers and high school students.
Van Vleet has also conducted eight or nine tours in the U.S. with Ukrainian agriculture companies and farmers, who were looking to increase production and grow such crops as blueberries, raspberries, tree fruit and potatoes.
"It's just beautiful people wanting to produce food for their families like we're able to do here," Van Vleet said.
Two months ago, Van Vleet conducted a online program with Ukrainian farmers. He is slated for another in late March, but isn't sure if that will still happen.
Van Vleet was also slated to present a program in Ukraine in June.
"I don't know if any of that will come to fruition," he said. "If I have any chance to go over there, I will go over there still."
Van Vleet encourages U.S. farmers to reach out to Congress and tell it to follow through on the 1994 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. At that time, Ukraine destroyed its nuclear weapons and joined the treaty, with the U.S. and United Kingdom agreeing to provide assistance.
"We did make a promise, we have an agreement along with Great Britain," he said.
Van Vleet said he has been writing to his friends in Ukraine that he loves them and he will do what he can to help.
"But what do you say? We've never experienced anything like this, and their loved ones are getting killed," he said. "I don't even know what to say sometimes. I just give them my support and that I'm trying to do my best on influencing the pathways that I can."