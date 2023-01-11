The budget for Washington State University's agricultural college is "leaner and meaner" than its new dean anticipated when she came on board in August.
"We know we have to be prioritizing what we're doing," said Wendy Powers, Cashup Davis Family Endowed Dean at WSU's College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences (CAHNRS). "I really want to hear from farmers about what are their key needs, and where should we be focusing our efforts, so we're spending our time and resources on what's going to be most impactful."
WSU's entire capital budget request to state legislators is $155 million.
The request includes $40 million for minor works preservation funds for improvements for CAHNRS facilities, to maintain infrastructure such as laboratory space, greenhouses and equipment to conduct research.
The university will also request $10 million to begin a renovation of Knott Dairy Center, WSU's research and teaching working dairy farm. The farm has 180 cows and provides milk for the university's creamery, which produces Ferdinand's ice cream and specialty cheeses.
Powers said she is excited to see signs of support from Gov. Jay Inslee's office for a 4% base budget increase for university salaries.
"Like many other businesses these days, we're having a hard time retaining our top employees," Powers said. "To maintain our research and teaching excellence, we need to recruit excellent employees as well. That will be a key component."
Last year, the university made budget cuts across the board, and CAHNRS expects them again this year, possibly at a higher level due to reduced enrollment, Powers said.
CAHNRS did not see an overall enrollment increase last year, she said.
"Enrollment is key to keeping our budgets in good shape," she said. "Until we get that enrollment turned around, we're going to be struggling a bit."
The college has been successful in recruiting several talented individuals, which will help support its enterprises, she said.
"They're really strong in attracting students and bringing in research programs," she said.
CAHNRS' agricultural research remains "impressively strong," but some open faculty positions may not be posted due to the budget uncertainty.
"That will have some negative impacts on growth in programs and maintenance of programs that we thought we were going to be able to support," Powers said.
Farmers won't likely see big changes, but hiring of several key positions will be delayed or slowed.
"Probably not completely frozen, but maybe delayed in getting hired while we work through the budget challenges," Powers said.
The university may explore opportunities for more partnering with commodity groups for salary lines, Powers said. It's a strategy she's used in other states.
"I know that's not appealing to anyone, but it is a way to secure the presence of the position even through the lean times," she said. "It does help us weather those poor budget years and maintain that constant research program."
CAHNRS' existing partnerships with USDA Agricultural Research Service, county government, commodity groups and growers are the biggest positives, Powers said.
She's "super impressed" by the university's faculty and staff.
"I really think the people of CAHNRS punch above their weight," she said. "So much gets accomplished ... It really is astounding how much great research is going on."
