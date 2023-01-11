The budget for Washington State University's agricultural college is "leaner and meaner" than its new dean anticipated when she came on board in August.

"We know we have to be prioritizing what we're doing," said Wendy Powers, Cashup Davis Family Endowed Dean at WSU's College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences (CAHNRS). "I really want to hear from farmers about what are their key needs, and where should we be focusing our efforts, so we're spending our time and resources on what's going to be most impactful."

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

