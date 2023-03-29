PULLMAN, Wash. — Administrators in Washington State University's College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences are sharpening their pencils as they look for ways to cut their budget for the coming year.
They are preparing three scenarios for potential budget cuts of 3%, 6% or 9%.
"We have asked units to plan for each scenario and anticipate needing to act on something less than 6%," said Wendy Powers, the Cashup Davis Family Endowed Dean of CAHNRS.
Powers said current CAHNRS enrollment is down about 6% from 2021-2022, which was also down from the previous academic year because of the COVID pandemic.
CAHNRS is not alone. Across the entire university, WSU is asking campuses, colleges and units to plan for a 6% reduction in core fund budgets because of low enrollment.
At the same time, the university is seeking more money overall for new degree programs in social work and public health and to pay for a cost of living increase for its employees.
WSU's total budget request to the state legislature for 2023-2025 is $642.2 million, a 10.6% increase from $580.7 million for the 2021-2023 biennium budget.
"We’re not asking for 10% more money to use at our discretion," said Chris Mulick, interim vice president for external affairs and government relations at WSU. "The Legislature needs to know what it’s getting. That means — aside from (cost of living allowances) all employees would get — the vast majority of units will not see new money for new programs."
Not only are fewer students enrolling, but large classes are graduating, he said.
"The combination of the two leaves us well behind in terms of total tuition revenue, even after you factor in the modest tuition increases we're allowed," he said.
WSU’s fall 2022 systemwide enrollment was 27,539 students, a decrease of 2,304 students compared to the previous fall, according to the university. This is the third consecutive year total enrollment dipped, which is largely attributable to COVID.
For the rest of the university, "We still have to give cost-of-living adjustments, we still have to provide health care benefits — all of those things cost more," he said.
The university is also expected to advance specific initiatives to establish new academic programs to help the state, including health care workforce needs this year, he said.
CAHNRS enrollment is looking up for next year, said Powers, the dean.
"For 2023-2204, CAHNRS is up what looks to be about 21%, but we still have months to go to make sure all of those who have committed make their way to class in the fall," she said.
Much of the reduction in the CAHNRS budget will be handled through retirements and leaving positions open, she said.
The number of vacancies created by faculty retirements is as yet unknown, she said.
"We are holding faculty positions open to absorb as much of the reduction as possible and estimate these vacancies will achieve roughly half of our target," Powers said. "The balance will need to be met by asking units within CAHNRS to make tough choices and propose a planned reduction of varying amounts."
CAHNRS is prioritizing its needs, including people, program support and infrastructure, to share with prospective partners and WSU system-level leadership, Powers said.
"The need is that we have the resources necessary to conduct cutting-edge research, enhance learning across the lifespan through formal instruction — degree programs — and Extension, and meet the critical needs of stakeholders across the state to build a more resilient Washington," Powers said.
