Pesticides

Washington State Department of Agriculture pesticide training manager Ofelio Borges works with a class. The department plans to increase penalties for pesticide violations.

 WSDA

The Washington State Department of Agriculture plans to toughen penalties for pesticide violations, arguing that current punishments, unchanged since 1999, are too light to be a deterrence.

The department anticipates adopting a slate of stiffer fines and longer license suspensions early next year.

