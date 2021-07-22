Washington outlaws adding hemp extracts, such as CBD, to food, but the Department of Agriculture is setting up a program to help residents in other states get the illicit ingredient.
At the direction of state lawmakers, the department's food-safety program will certify the purity of Washington-made hemp extract. Hemp-derived substances will still be banned in food in Washington, but will have the state's seal of approval as they enter interstate commerce and the food supply.
Hemp policy expert Joy Beckerman of Hemp Ace International said the rule is indicative of the industry's unsettled nature as states act in the absence of firm federal direction.
"Nothing makes sense in this revolution right now," she said. "The crazy part is they (Washington policymakers) are not allowing hemp extract to be used in this state, especially when they're taking the time and care to write this rule."
With almost no opposition, the Legislature passed a bill this year to allow hemp processors to voluntarily pay to be inspected and certified by the agriculture department, like food processors.
The bill was pushed forward by the Industrial Hemp Association of Washington. The association's director, Bonny Jo Peterson, said processors were being shut out of other states because they weren't licensed.
"It was an industry need," she said. "This will allow producers to supply processors with material for markets that the processors were having trouble entering."
While encouraging hemp ingestion elsewhere, the bill affirmed that CBD and other hemp cannabinoids are prohibited in food in Washington. The ban won't be lifted until the federal government drops its opposition to hemp extract in food, according to the bill.
Although widely available, CBD-infused food and drinks violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Hemp seeds and hemp seed oil are safe to consume, the FDA states.
The FDA's enforcement appears limited to sending warning letters to companies that make extravagant health claims. The FDA has sent four warning letters this year, including three to businesses touting CBD as a cure for COVID.
The agriculture department is in the early stages of writing a rule to govern certification of hemp extract. The program likely will have fundamental food-safety measures, such as rodent control, and cleaning and hygiene standards, Assistant Director Steve Fuller said.
Fuller said he considers the state's continuing ban on hemp extracts in food as positive.
"I have open-ended questions about cannabinoid extracts in our traditional food products, and I'd like to see those questions answered," Fuller said.
The FDA has approved CBD as the active ingredient in a prescription drug to treat severe forms of epilepsy. The agency says it hasn't heard anything yet to change its opposition to non-prescription uses.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., introduced a bill last spring to allow hemp extracts in food and diet supplements. The legislation has not received a hearing.
Beckerman said hemp extract in food is legal in some states and illegal in others, and its status is unclear in many.
She cautioned farmers against seeing Washington's hemp extract-certification program as a reason to grow hemp for CBD. The market for hemp extract remains oversupplied, she said.
"I wildly discourage all farmers unless they're experienced and have a contract from growing for hemp extract," she said.