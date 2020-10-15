The Washington State Department of Agriculture has proposed $24 million in new spending to respond to what it calls a "food system emergency."
The wide-ranging plan intends to "transform" food production and distribution, prevent the "catastrophic waste" of food and avert the possibility of "mass animal euthanasia," according to the budget request.
Other benefits, the department states, include improving "climate outcomes" and addressing "systemic inequities" in access to fresh Washington produce.
"The intent of this request is to improve every component of our food system, including all food supply and demand chains that comprise the agricultural, food supply and hunger relief systems of Washington," the department states.
A department spokesman said Thursday the agency defines food systems as the production, processing, distribution, consumption and disposal of food.
The two-year, $24 million proposal springs in part from the Food Policy Forum, created by the Legislature in 2016. The group includes legislators, farm groups, charities and government officials. The agriculture department and Washington State Conservation Commission lead the forum.
The forum issued a report in August with 59 "consensus implementation actions." The definition of "consensus," according to the report was, "I can live with it."
According to the forum's leaders, the pandemic worsened pre-COVID-19 barriers that impeded connections between small and mid-sized farms and customers.
To respond to the crisis, the agriculture department proposes to award grants to farms and organizations to market and distribute food.
"The Food Policy Forum will serve in an advisory role to help WSDA and WSCC achieve equity in funding," according to the department.
The agriculture department has submitted the $24 million request to the governor's office. The governor releases a proposed budget in December.
Separately, the department has requested $23 million over two years to support food charities. The department says a COVID-19 surge in demand on food banks will last for years.
COVID-19 also has disrupted food systems, according to the department. "This proposal responds to Washington's food system emergency," the department states.
The challenges, the department says, have "created a unique window of opportunity to transform and optimize our food systems for the benefit of all people in Washington, especially the most vulnerable."
The plan calls for hiring five new state employees, with four earning $76,516 a year and the fifth $80,249, according to the budget proposal.
The department broke down the proposal into three areas. The largest would allocate $11 million for "farm viability," primarily for grants to producers, small processors and food distributors.
The second area would set aside $8 million for programs such as farm-to-school meals and helping people on food assistance buy fruits and vegetables at farmers markets.
Another $5 million would go to programs that conserve soils and preserve farmland.