The Washington State Department of Agriculture wants to add "food" to its name, a rechristening the department says would cost up to $50,000 a year for several years and make clear its importance to city residents.
The agency proposes to be called the Washington Department of Agriculture and Food. The expanded name will make the public aware of the department's work that "positively impacts all Washingtonians," according to the agency.
"Without an in-depth understanding of the vast scope of work we do, many people believe that we only support large commercial farms that grow commodity crops, destined for the global export market," the department states.
Lawmakers must approve the name change. In a memo to the governor's budget office, the department has outlined its reasons for phasing in a new name.
The department says it wants to follow agriculture departments in states such as California, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, Utah and Vermont that have added "food" to their names.
A new name won't change any programs, according to the department. It will highlight that programs such as food safety and organic certification benefit consumers, and will bridge a "growing urban-rural divide," the department states.
"We believe this change will have a major impact on the public's perception of the work we do within food systems, food safety and food security," according to the department.
The department has drafted a bill capping spending related to changing its name to $50,000 a year. Expenses will include replacing signs, marketing materials and vehicle decals.
The department estimates changes to computer systems eventually will cost about $341,000, spread over several years.