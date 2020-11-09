The Washington State Department of Agriculture proposes to raise fees on makers and distributors of commercial fertilizers.
The higher fees will support a program meant to ensure fertilizers are pure and effective, and labeled properly. The fees haven't been raised in nearly 30 years, and the program is about to go broke, according to the department.
The fee to register a new fertilizer would triple to $75. Renewing the one-year registration would rise to $60 from $25.
Other fees related to selling bulk fertilizer and reporting sales also would be increased.
Some fees are based on the amount of fertilizer distributed over a six-month period. The department proposes to create a new $12.50 fee for distributors required to file a report, but did not distribute any fertilizer in that period.
The Legislature must approve the higher fees. The department says it has support from an advisory committee made up of fertilizer companies, distributors and agriculture groups.
The department projects collecting an additional $511,000 the first year. The current fees raise about $770,000 a year. The fees will affect about 780 companies that register fertilizers and 500 businesses that distribute bulk fertilizer.
The largest source of money for the program comes from annually renewing the registration of about 9,500 fertilizer products.
The department also projects registering about 285 new products each year.
The other proposed fee increases are:
• Inspection fees for fertilizer would increase to 35 cents from 30 cents a ton. Inspection fees for lime would rise to 20 cents from 15 cents per ton. The minimum inspection fee would double to $50 a year.
• The late fee for missing the deadline to renew a product's registration would increase to $50 from $10.
• A retail license to sell bulk fertilizer would double to $50 a year. Some 500 businesses hold licenses.
• Fertilizer distributors must report sales twice a year. A fee for late reports would double to $50.
• The new fee of $12.50 would be collected from distributors who are required to file reports, but didn't distribute any fertilizer in the previous six months.
The department says it received more than 1,000 such "zero reports" last year and that it takes time and money to process them.
The department estimates the fee for reporting that no fertilizer was distributed will net the department $8,750 the first year.