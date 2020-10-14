Pesticides drifting off-target and exposing people to chemicals are "major problems," according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, which is seeking to hire 15 more employees for its pesticide management division.
Farm group representatives said they embrace strict enforcement of pesticide-safety laws, but disagreed with the department's statement, made in a spending proposal submitted to the governor's office.
"I think it's a gross mischaracterization," said Heather Hansen, executive director of Washington Friends of Farms and Forests, a group that works on pesticide regulations.
"You look at the size of agriculture in Washington and the incidents of drift with human exposure are extremely rare," she said.
The department's proposal notes the Legislature has held hearings on whether pesticide applications menace farmworkers, neighbors and passers-by. Senate Democrats proposed in 2018 requiring growers give a four-day notice before spraying.
Farm groups fought the bill and it failed. The farm groups, however, supported expanding an agriculture department program that trains farmworkers to safely apply pesticides with air-blast sprayers.
The department proposes to increase both training and compliance. Higher fees to register and apply pesticides would pay for the expansion, raising $2.4 million a year. Almost $2 million would go for hiring the 15 new employees.
"Preventing pesticide misuse and drift is a critically important issue for WSDA, the public and industry," a department spokesman said in a statement Tuesday.
"We recognize that drift cases involving human exposure disproportionately affect farmworkers, and we believe that a more robust training and compliance program will help reduce that risk," he said.
The department proposes hiring four more pesticide-safety trainers. Another four new hires would work on compliance. The others would fill policy, scientific, administrative and communication positions.
Washington State Tree Fruit Association President Jon DeVaney said he took "some exception" to the department's statement that pesticide drift is a major problem, but nevertheless endorsed the department's direction.
"What the department is proposing is a good plan," he said.
In its budget proposal, the agriculture department said training will help, but that it needs more investigators to look for "plumes of pesticides."
"Without this additional time on the ground conducting regular field observations, we will not be able to truly impact change in the industry," the department states.
Without more enforcement, "the air-blast industry in general will continue to have major problems with drift and human exposure," according to the department.
Moses Lake Republican Tom Dent, at the forefront of pesticide issues in the House, said he was concerned the department was moving toward "heavy-handed regulation."
"I'm not sure where this is coming from," he said. "I feel like we're getting set up. We're not supporting our producers."
So far this year, the department has issued two fines for farm pesticides that drifted off-target and endangered people.
In the first case, pesticides sprayed from the air drifted onto a home. In the second case, pesticide from a center-pivot application drifted into an orchard and exposed 65 farmworkers to the chemical.
In 2019, the department reported issuing eight fines in which farm pesticides drifted off-target and endangered people.
"In a perfect world, there would be none," Hansen said. "There's always going to be an occasional human error or change in weather system that comes up unexpectedly."
Under the department's proposal, the annual fee to register a pesticide product will increase to $325 from $190. Some 14,500 pesticide products are registered.
Fees for most licenses to apply pesticides will increase by 30%. Plus, license holders will pay $7 more to support Washington State University's pesticide education program.
For example, a commercial applicator would pay $285, compared to the current $215. The department says the fees have not been raised in more than 12 years.