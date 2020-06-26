Environmental groups plan to appeal to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee for a rule dictating when the state can shoot wolves to protect livestock, an attorney for one of the organizations said Friday, shortly after the Fish and Wildlife Commission declined to write one.
The commission unanimously accepted a staff recommendation to deny the request. Wildlife managers need leeway in deciding whether to shoot wolves as a last resort, Fish and Wildlife wolf policy leader Donny Martorello said.
State law lets the petitioners push the request to the governor.
"I think that has been our intention all along," said Sophia Ressler, attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, one of four groups that filed the petition.
"We hope we can show him and make him understand how vital it is to have enforceable rules in Washington," she said.
Fish and Wildlife says shooting wolves falls under its authority to handle dangerous wildlife.
A protocol that guides the department emerged from its Wolf Advisory Group in 2017. The protocol was developed outside normal rule-writing channels and does not bind the department to take action.
Wolf advocates and environmental groups are challenging the protocol in court, claiming it should have gone through a formal scientific and public review. Lawsuits are pending in King and Thurston counties. A ruling is expected soon in King County.
Martorello said the advisory group, which includes conservation groups, was a better forum to work out ongoing conflicting views over wolf management than a one-time rule-writing process.
None of the four organizations that submitted the petition are on the advisory group. Cascadia Wildlands, Western Watersheds Project and WildEarth Guardians are the other petitioners.
They proposed a rule that would place new requirements on ranchers and range-riders to prevent attacks on livestock.
Martorello said the proposal would be too costly and some requirements, such as relocating cattle, would be beyond the department's expertise and authority.
"Livestock husbandry is not really in our wheelhouse," he said. "We simply don't have legal authority to move someone's personal property."
Ressler said the department's concerns could be worked out as the rule was written. "We were proposing rules that started a process," she said.
Fish and Wildlife has authority to remove wolves in the eastern one-third of Washington. In the rest of the state, wolves are federally protected.