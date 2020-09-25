Trecia Ehrlich came on board as hemp manager for the Washington State Department of Agriculture in early August, just in time for harvest.
"It's been very fast-paced," said Ehrlich, adding that time to work on big-picture ideas will come later.
Ehrlich, 32, filled a new position for the department, managing a program still taking shape a half dozen years after the 2014 Farm Bill cracked open the door to cultivating hemp.
The 2018 Farm Bill further opened the door, but not wide open. Hemp farmers must pass criminal background checks, be licensed and have their crops tested for THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis.
The state agriculture department expects to do about 100 hemp inspections this season, Ehrlich said. One crop tested "hot" so far this year and had to be destroyed, she said.
Ehrlich has a master's degree from the University of Washington in public health. She earned a bachelor's degree in rural planning at the University of California-Davis.
Before coming to the agriculture department, she was a research consultant for the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Control Board, the agency that regulates marijuana.
Hemp and marijuana are the same plant, cannabis. The difference is the amount of THC, one of about 120 cannabinoids in cannabis.
Working for the cannabis board "prepared me in all sorts of ways," Ehrlich said. "A lot of questions about hemp come down to how it will be utilized."
Hemp fiber can be turned into products such as rope or clothing. Hemp seeds, or grain, are safe to consume, according to the FDA. The plant's chemical compounds, however, have driven hemp farming nationwide.
Because of the plant's chemistry, the USDA has directed states to regulate its cultivation. In Washington, a license to grow hemp costs $1,200. An inspection costs $200, plus an extra fee to cover the inspector's time and mileage.
The growing rules are the same no matter how the hemp will be used. "We are very much in the production space, not the sale space," Ehrlich said.
The USDA says the production regulations it set for this year are temporary and is taking comments on what the permanent rules should be.
One rule concerning to farmers is the requirement to have plants tested within 15 days of harvest. The USDA says tests need to be close to harvest to accurately measure THC levels.
Before this year, the window was 30 days. Hemp advocates say the shorter window can create logistical problems for farmers.
"I think one thing we're seeing is the 15-day window between inspection and harvest is a challenge," Ehrlich said. "The 30-day period definitely made it easier."
Besides the USDA, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Food and Drug Administration will have a role in hemp regulation. Both agencies are cool to hemp's most-popular product, cannabidiol, or CBD.
The FDA classifies CBD as a prescription drug for rare and severe forms of epilepsy. As such, it can't be put in food or beverages. There is very limited information about CBD's effect on the body, according to the FDA.
The DEA recently alarmed hemp advocates with its interpretation of hemp law. While processing hemp, CBD makers temporarily have a substance with an elevated level of THC. Further processing dilutes the THC.
Until then, however, CBD makers are handling a federally controlled substance, according to the DEA. For now, the DEA says it has other drugs to worry about.
With the status of CBD unresolved, other hemp compounds are emerging in the marketplace, such as cannabigerol, or CBG.
Gregg Gnecco, co-founder of Hemp Northwest, makers of grain products for human and animal consumption, said grain farmers don't want to pay the fees and deal with the hassles that come with growing cannabis — nor should they, he said.
The Hood River, Ore., company contracts with grain farmers in Eastern Washington. They plant varieties inherently low in CBD and THC, he said.
The state fees "really hit the bottom line of grain farmers," Gnecco said. "There needs to be a separation in how grain farmers and cannabinoid farmers are regulated."
The battle will be fought on the federal level, Gnecco said. "At this point, it's going to be a USDA thing," he said. "We're not trying to argue and fight and change things at the state level."