OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission Friday will consider the purchase of 900 acres in Yakima County and 560 acres in Grays Harbor County.
The purchases will add to Fish and Wildlife's portfolio of more than 1 million acres. Both acquisitions will complete larger purchases.
The department plans to spend $954,810 for the Yakima County land, which will add to the Cowiche Unit of the Oak Creek Wildlife Area. Cascades forested foothills at higher elevations converge with shrub-steppe habitat at lower elevations on the property, according to Fish and Wildlife.
In June, the commission approved buying the first phase — 3,555 acres for $2.6 million from the Van Wyk family. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Foretrra NW, a Seattle-based conservation group, helped Fish and Wildlife secure the land.
The land's historical uses have included grazing, and Fish and Wildlife will consider whether to allow grazing to continue, Julie Sandberg, the department's real estate manager, said.
The land will have hunting, fishing and other recreation, according to the department.
The South Fork of Cowiche Creek cuts through the property and provides habitat for bull trout and steelhead. The property's other inhabitants include elk, mule deer, western gray squirrels and golden eagles.
The department plans to buy the land in Grays Harbor County from the Anderson & Middleton Logging Co. of Hoquiam for $1,070,000. The commission in February approved acquiring 1,100 acres for $2,093,000. Ducks Unlimited contributed $1.33 million to the purchase.
The land will be part of the Elk River Unit of the Johns River Wildlife Area near Westport.