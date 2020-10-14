A dozen bighorn sheep in Central Washington were lethally removed Monday by state wildlife biologists and will be tested to learn whether a domestic ewe infected them with a disease that led to the elimination of an entire bighorn herd in 2013.
The lone ewe was mingling with rams in the southern portion of the Quilomene bighorn herd in the Ginkgo Petrified State Forest in Kittitas County, about 30 miles east of Ellensburg.
The sight alarmed wildlife officials. Domestic sheep sometimes carry mycroplasma ovipeneumonia, a highly contagious virus that's a minor ailment for them but causes severe pneumonia in bighorn sheep.
With the owner's permission, the Department of Fish and Wildlife tested the ewe and confirmed it had the respiratory disease.
Now Fish and Wildlife is hurrying to determine whether the bighorn sheep caught the virus. For most of the year rams live in groups as bachelors. But the peak of the mating season is nearing and rams will be ranging for mates, potentially spreading the airborne virus.
"Timing is going to be everything here," Fish and Wildlife ungulate section manager Brock Hoenes said Tuesday. "We've got to get this done in the next few days. ... Once rut hits, these rams just go like ping-pong balls."
Mycoplasma ovipeneumonia is an obstacle to increasing bighorn populations. Adults who survive the pneumonia still shed the virus to vulnerable lambs, killing succeeding generations.
A single sick animal will indicate the entire herd is infected, Hoenes said. "Whether we have one infected or five, it's not going to matter. We only need one."
The department has yet to decide how it will respond if the herd is infected. In previous infected bighorn herds, the department has tried culling animals or letting the virus run its course.
In 2013, Fish and Wildlife killed the last roughly 50 bighorn sheep in the Tieton herd to keep the virus from spreading to an adjacent herd in south-central Washington.
Because of geography, the Quilomene herd isn't likely to infect another group of bighorns, Hoenes said.
The domestic ewe was spotted Oct. 1 in a remote part of the state forest by an off-duty Kittitas County sheriff's deputy. The ewe was with seven bighorn rams.
The rams are part of a group of about 50 bighorn sheep in the southern portion of the herd's range. In all, the herd has 220 to 250 animals, one of the state's larger bighorn herds, according to Fish and Wildlife.
The department plans to capture and test about a dozen more sheep to see whether the disease has spread to the north.
Fish and Wildlife resorted to lethally removing six adult rams, three juvenile rams and three ewes on Tuesday because capturing animals to test would have taken longer.
Test samples have been sent to the Washington State University veterinary diagnostics laboratory. Hoenes said the department hoped to have the results by the end of this week.