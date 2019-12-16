Washington Fish and Wildlife has picked out more than 6,900 acres across the state to add to its million-acre land holdings.
The parcels of land, eight in Western Washington and 10 in Eastern Washington, range from 1 acre for a parking lot to 1,650 acres for elk habitat.
The department hasn't appraised the properties, but the current owners are willing to talk, Fish and Wildlife real estate manager Julie Sandberg said.
Fish and Wildlife annually identifies land it wants to buy. Closing the deal and lining up state and federal money can take several years. Last year, the department started the process of acquiring nine pieces of land totaling more than 4,100 acres.
Fish and Wildlife buys land for wildlife and recreation. When it buys grazing land, it sometimes allows grazing to continue. "We are firmly committed to working lands when it's consistent with our conservation mission," Sandberg said.
Fish and Wildlife is taking public comments on its new crop of possible land acquisitions. Comments can be sent by email to lands@dfw.wa.gov or mailed to Real Estate Services, P.O. Box 43158, Olympia, WA 98504. Comments are due Jan. 3.
Here are the 18 new properties Fish and Wildlife has its eyes on:
Asotin County
• Green Gulch: 643 acres to connect two sections of the Chief Joseph Wildlife Area to allow wildlife to move freely between the two sections.
• Harlow Ridge: 1,650 acres adjacent to the Asotin Creek Wildlife Area to protect elk winter range and calving areas.
• Mountain View: 770 acres to add to previous land acquisitions for hunting, hiking and wildlife viewing.
Chelan County
• Peshastin Mill: 1 acre for a parking lot for a trail along the Wenatchee River.
Clark County
• Horseshoe Falls: 20 acres for a riparian project to protect summer run steelhead.
Cowlitz County
• Modrow: 2.5 acres along the Kalama River for a building for the staff that operates the Modrow Fish Trap and Fallert Creek Hatchery.
Garfield County
• Grouse Flats: 720 acres to add to Grouse Flats Wildlife Area. The land has elk, deer, bears, cougars and wolves.
Grant County
• Flat Lake: 60 acres to buy two parcels in the Quincy Lakes Wildlife Area to ensure development won't occur.
Grays Harbor County
• Davis Creek: 416 acres adjacent to the Davis Creek Wildlife Area. Land would connect Capitol and Chehalis state forests.
Jefferson County
• Discovery Bay: 6 acres adjacent to the Discovery Bay Unit of the North Olympic Wildlife Area.
Mason County
• Union River Estuary: 160 acres mostly surrounded by the Union River Wildlife Area.
Okanogan County
• Hunter Mountain: 420 acres to preserve sagebrush steppe and habitat for mule deer and wolves in the lower Methow Valley. According to Fish and Wildlife, the acquisition would help Okanogan County access rocks for public works projects. The acquisition also would help wildlife move north and south between state and federal lands.
• Rendezvous Inholdings: 208 acres for three parcels next to the Big Valley Unit of the Methow Wildlife Area.
Skagit County
• Samish River: 109 acres to improve fishing access to river.
Skamania County
• Moss Cave: 68 acres to ensure Fish and Wildlife has access to monitor the bat population.
Snohomish County
• Ebey Island: 58 acres adjacent to Snoqualmie Wildlife Area's Ebey Island Unit.
Spokane County
• Chapman Lake: 507 acres to ensure fishermen have access to lake.
Yakima County
• Cleman Mountain: 1,105 acres for headquarters of Wenas Wildlife Area, and for hunting, fishing and other recreation.