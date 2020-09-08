The wildfires that burned more than 300,000 acres in 24 hours in Washington on Labor Day were "unprecedented and heartbreaking," Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday.
Heat and wind drove the blazes, including ones that burned down a small town in Whitman County in Eastern Washington and spanned 60 miles in Central Washington. No deaths have been reported, but the fires continued to threaten homes in all parts of the state, officials said.
"This is a new reality we're living in with a changing climate," Inslee said.
"This is a new world of forest and grassland fire we have to recognize," he said. "Everywhere there is grass, there is fire potential."
A rash of human-caused fires coincided with strong winds that grounded helicopters and airplanes that normally lead the attack in keeping fires small, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said.
"The result was these fires spread fast," said Franz, who said the devastation was "frankly overwhelming."
About 1,500 firefighters have been mobilized to fight the fires, she said. The weather forecast for the state calls for hot and dry conditions to continue, she noted. "The forecast ahead is challenging."
The Pearl Hill and Cold Springs fires have combined to burn 280,000 acres in Okanogan County. In Whitman County, a fire destroyed Malden's city hall, fire station, library, post office and about 80% of the town's homes, officials said.
Malden had a population of 203, according to the 2010 Census. Inslee said he planned to visit the town later this week.
"We know this is a community that's going to have real struggles," Inslee said.
Franz said that the state will have to embrace thinning forests to reduce the annual threat of catastrophic wildfires.
"It can't be in favor one year and out of favor the next year," she said.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 10 large wildfires were burning Tuesday in Washington, including seven that were new.