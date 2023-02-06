OLYMPIA — A trade group representing Washington veterinarians warns legislation advancing in the House and Senate would hinder more than 2,500 animal medicines from entering the state.
The 135-page legislation, described by a leading supporter as "incredibly complicated," ranges from mandatory curbside recycling to the regulation of plastic packages.
The Department of Ecology could keep out packaging that didn't meet reusable, recycling or compostable "performance rates."
Washington State Veterinary Association CEO Candace Joy said that animal-health drugs are packaged according to USDA and Food and Drug Administration safety standards to prevent tampering and contamination.
Those packages would have to be approved by Ecology, according to legislation that has cleared the Democrat-controlled House and Senate environment committees.
"I can't even imagine a system where every single drug we use has to go through this process before we can have it shipped into the state," Joy said.
"Pretty much anything we use to treat diseases, infections, you name it, we couldn't get if they found the package was too wasteful," she said.
Companies that package products would have to join "producer responsibility organizations" and submit recycling plans to Ecology. Ecology would have the authority to fine the organizations up to $10,000 a day.
The bill also would require consumers to pay a refundable deposit on bottles. The program would be similar to Oregon's bottle bill.
California, Oregon and Colorado have passed similar legislation, referred to as "extended producer responsibility" bills. All three exempted animal-health drugs, according to the Animal Health Institute, which represents makers of the medicines.
The Senate environment committee exempted packaging that touches animal medicines. The exemption won't mean anything unless outer packaging is also exempt, Joy said.
Republican Sen. Shelly Short of Stevens County proposed a broad exemption on packaging approved by the FDA and under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act. Democrats voted down the amendment.
Washington State Potato Commission governmental affairs director Matt Harris said the bill would cause problems for the potato industry.
Potatoes are sold in grocery stores in one-use plastic bags. The bill call for plastic bags to be reusable, recyclable or compostable.
The current bags meet federal food-safety rules, Harris said. "We have no freedom to choose."
Oregon's law exempts some packaging related to farm products. California simply exempted from its packaging law "fresh produce."
"They did the right thing," Harris said. "We haven't seen any relief in the House or Senate in Washington."
The law could put Washington-packaged farm products at a competitive-disadvantage with products packaged outside the U.S., Harris said.
"I don't see foreign businesses adhering to a state law, and I don't see an enforcement mechanism," he said.
Senate Republicans on the environment committee suggested Democrats slow down and study the bill's ramifications.
"When we work on legislation of this magnitude, and you hear the number of issues raised by various industries, that tells me we're far from being ready," said Sen. Drew MacEwen, R-Shelton.
Democratic Sen. Liz Lovelett of Anacortes acknowledged the bill was "incredibly complicated policy." She dismissed, however, weakening the legislation into a study bill.
"I don't think our planet can wait for it," she said.
