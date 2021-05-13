OLYMPIA — Washington will lift COVID restrictions and allow all businesses to fully reopen June 30 or sooner if at least 70% of residents 16 and older have at least one shot, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.
Inslee took his mask off at a press conference, saying it was a historic day after a long struggle.
"This is a huge step forward," he said. "This is a recognition we are moving to a strategy based on vaccination rates rather restrictions on our personal behavior."
A Labor and Industries spokesman said the department will review emergency rules that have limited capacity in seasonal farmworker housing.
The governor held his press conference hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that fully vaccinated people can resume prepandemic activities without a mask or socially distancing if allowed to by state laws.
Two days earlier, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the state would reopen once 70% of the population initiated vaccination.
The CDC considers a person fully vaccinated two weeks after the final dose. Inslee said the state will adopt CDC's new mask guidelines.
Labor and Industries and the Department of Health will update guidelines for businesses as soon as possible, according to the governor's office. Businesses can choose to continue requiring all customers to wear masks, but it will be up to them, Inslee said.
Beginning Tuesday, all counties will move into "phase three," allowing restaurants and gyms to operate at 50% capacity and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people.
Inslee said the prospect of moving the reopening date up should motivate more people to get vaccinated. Some 56% of the population has been vaccinated, according to health officials.
"I hope people will see this as an opportunity to move faster," Inslee said.
Inslee said the declining number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, CDC's new guidance and universal access to the vaccine led to the decision.
Inslee said the reopening date could be delayed if cases rebound and hospital intensive-care units topped 90% capacity. Hospitals are confident that will not happen if people continued to be vaccinated, he said.
"That's the one caveat," he said.
Schools will continue to have mask requirements.