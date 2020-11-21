A Washington task force has agreed on six recommendations to fill more farm jobs with U.S. workers and to oversee the treatment of foreign seasonal workers.
The recommendations are in a report expected to be finalized next month by an eight-member task force evenly divided between farmworkers and agricultural employers.
Both sides approved the recommendations at a meeting Thursday. Employer representatives said their support, however, depended on keeping costs down for farmers.
"If we can't afford to do some of these things, they're going to fall off," Washington Growers League Executive Director Mike Gempler said.
The task force originated in a proposal last year by the Employment Security Department to put a $100 head tax on foreign farmworkers. The department said it needed the money because federal support wasn't keeping up with the growth of the H-2A program.
Farmworker advocates said the tax was needed because farms exploit foreign workers and use them to displace U.S. workers.
Farm groups said growers use foreign workers because there is a labor shortage. If the state needs money to administer the H-2A program, it should lobby federal officials, not tax growers, farm groups said.
Lawmakers killed the tax, but authorized the task force to look at the H-2A program and ESD's role in referring U.S. workers to farms.
Although worker advocates and farm employers agreed on some points, they presented different viewpoints in the report. Farmworkers face "fundamental inequities" that could be helped by more state oversight of employment practices, according to the workers' perspective.
Employer representatives noted ESD gets about $1.5 million in federal funds to support 12.4 full-time migrant and seasonal farmworker specialists. Yet ESD refers few workers who fill farm jobs.
ESD referred 87 applicants to agricultural employers in 2019 and 23 were hired, according to the report. Washington has more than 100,000 farmworkers.
Dan Fazio, executive director of the agricultural employer association WAFLA, said the report shows ESD doesn't need more money to connect workers with farm jobs.
"No one uses them. Farmworkers know where to go to get jobs," said Fazio, who is not on the task force.
The recommendations are:
• Send text alerts from ESD to notify potential U.S. farmworkers of job openings. The department estimates setting up a notification system would cost $150,000. From then on, it would cost $72,000 a year. Employer representatives said they wanted a more detailed budget before fully committing to the idea.
• Have ESD directly inform farms about job applicants. Few job seekers referred by the department actually contact farms.
• Have ESD contact job seekers who had been referred to farms to see how it went.
• Survey workers and employers to understand why few U.S. workers referred to farms are hired. The department estimates the surveys would cost $300,000 and analyzing the results $350,000.
• Give employers more information about complying with H-2A requirements.
• Provide employers with more training on employment programs.
Washington farms requested some 29,000 foreign workers this year to do jobs that growers said they couldn't fine U.S. workers to do.
Some foreign workers filled more than one job, and some workers didn't come to the U.S. ESD estimated fewer than 20,000 foreign workers actually made it to Washington.