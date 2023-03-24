Washington Supreme Court (copy)
Don Jenkins/Capital Press File

The Washington Supreme Court ruled 7-2 today the state's new capital gains tax was constitutional, handing a defeat to the Washington Farm Bureau and others who challenged the tax.

The majority opinion reversed a Douglas County Superior Court judge who ruled the tax violated the state constitution's limits on taxing property, in this case income from selling assets.

