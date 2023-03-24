The Washington Supreme Court ruled 7-2 today the state's new capital gains tax was constitutional, handing a defeat to the Washington Farm Bureau and others who challenged the tax.
The majority opinion reversed a Douglas County Superior Court judge who ruled the tax violated the state constitution's limits on taxing property, in this case income from selling assets.
The high court ruled the capital gains tax was a tax on the act of selling the assets, not a tax on the income gained from the transaction.
Justice Debra Stephens authored the majority opinion and was joined by Justices Steven Gonzalez, Mary Yu, Barbara Madsen, Raquel Montoya-Lewis, Susan Owens and Helen Whitener.
Justices Sheryl Gordon McCloud and Charles Johnson dissented. Gordon McCloud began the dissenting opinion succinctly:
"Capital gains are income.
"In Washington, income is property.
"A Washington 'capital gains tax' is therefore a property tax."
The ruling was a victory for Gov. Jay Inslee and Democratic lawmakers who say the tax will fund education and make the state's tax code more progressive.
The ruling "provides the much needed clarity for us to move forward with significant reform to our tax structure," said House Finance Committee chairwoman April Berg, D-Mill Creek.
"I'm over the moon with today's ruling," she said in a call with reporters.
Berg declined to say whether House Democrats will propose new or higher taxes this session.
The 7% tax applies to capital gains over $250,000 in a year. The tax does not apply to real estate, including farmland. The tax, however, applies to business partnerships.
The Farm Bureau took a leading role in challenging the tax, saying it would hit farmers who sold their shares in farming enterprises. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association and Washington State Dairy Federation also joined in suing to overturn the tax.
Writing for the majority, Stephens stated that Washington's "upside-down tax system perpetuates systemic racism."
"The wealthiest households in Washington are disproportionately white, while the poorest households are disproportionately BIPOC," she wrote.
The Washington Department of Revenue estimates 7,000 taxpayers will owe the tax each year. The tax will raise $2.5 billion over the first six years, the department projects.
Today's decision did not overturn the 1933 Culliton v. Chase ruling in which the state Supreme Court declared that a graduated state income tax violated the state constitution.
Culliton found that income was property. The state constitution bars unequally taxing property. It also limits taxes to 1% of the property's value.
The capital gains tax is "wholly unlike the broad-based net income taxes we previously invalidated under Culliton," Stephens wrote.
Stephens likened the capital gains tax instead to taxes on gross business receipts or real estate sales. The capital gains tax does not actually tax capital gains, but is "rather, measured by capital gains," she wrote.
In the dissent, Gordon McCloud cited Black's Law Dictionary and the Internal Revenue Service as defining a tax on capital gains as an income tax.
The state constitution plainly limits income taxes to 1%, she wrote.
"In a contest between a Washington statute and the plain language of the Washington Constitution, the judicial branch has the duty to uphold the constitution," Gordon McCloud stated.
