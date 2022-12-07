WENATCHEE, Wash. — In 2021, Washington state's Legislature passed a bill expanding overtime pay to all agricultural employees, to be rolled out over three years.
As the law gets phased in, employers have logistical questions.
During a panel discussion at the Washington State Tree Fruit Association's annual meeting, officials from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries — Emmanuel Gonzalez, outreach specialist on agricultural overtime, and Cristina Rodriguez, agricultural employment specialist — answered farmers' questions.
What's the phase-in timeline?
Jan. 1, 2022, all agricultural employees got the right to earn overtime pay after 55 hours of work per workweek.
Jan. 1, 2023, farm employees will receive overtime pay after working 48 hours per workweek.
Jan. 1, 2024, farm employees will get overtime pay after working 40 hours per workweek.
Under a separate law, since 2020, dairy employees have been entitled to overtime pay after 40 hours per workweek.
How much must workers be paid if they have earned overtime?
Employers must pay time and a half, 1.5 times the regular rate, for every overtime hour.
Employers must pay workers an agreed wage or the minimum wage for regular hours, whichever is greater.
Sixteen-year-old workers may be paid 85% of the minimum wage.
In 2022, the minimum wage was $14.49. In 2023, it will be $15.74, said Rodriguez.
Employees who are paid piece-rate wages — based on productivity — must earn at least minimum wage for all hours worked and rest breaks.
"Hours worked" can include travel time between worksites, required training and meetings, setup and teardown, time spent putting on and taking off personal protective equipment, on-call time and waiting time on work premises.
If an employee is salaried rather than hourly, are they exempt?
It depends. Some salaried employees are exempt; others are not. Exempt employees must meet particular requirements outlined on the department's website.
Who is considered an agricultural worker?
An agricultural worker performs any of the following activities:
• Cultivating soil and crops
• Harvesting
• Handling livestock
• Farm operations
• Packaging and commercial canning of any agricultural or horticultural commodity
Can a farm employee opt to not receive overtime pay?
No. Employees cannot waive their right to overtime pay, said Gonzalez.
Can an employer limit an employee's hours?
Yes. Employers are not required to offer overtime hours.
Due to a misunderstanding, an employee worked overtime without the employer's authorization. Is the employer required to pay overtime?
Yes.
"If the work is performed, it must be paid," Gonzalez said.
If a farmworker works on more than one farm and their total weekly hours exceed the overtime threshold, are they entitled to overtime pay?
If the farms are separate, the employers do not owe the farmworker overtime pay. If the farms are jointly owned, the employer does have to pay overtime.
Washington law exempts some executives from overtime pay. Could a harvest crew leader qualify as an exempt supervisor?
Agricultural workers who mainly perform manual farm or field work generally will not meet executive exemptions.
However, Gonzalez encourages employers to submit descriptions of management roles to his department to see if they are exempt.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.