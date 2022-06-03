Washington farmworkers will have paid breaks every two hours in hot weather and must wear air-purifying respirators when smoke from wildfire is worse than what federal standards consider hazardous, according to emergency rules adopted June 1.
The rules take effect June 15 and expand on last summer’s emergency rules for working in the heat and wildfire smoke.
As emergency rules, the Department of Labor and Industries did not have to respond to comments or study the costs of complying with the rules.
The heat rule applies to workers in all occupations who spend at least 15 minutes outside in an hour.
When temperatures are at least 89 degrees, workers must get 10-minute paid breaks every two hours. The threshold last summer was 100 degrees.
Washington Farm Bureau safety director Corwyn Fischer said that employers may have to update workers on a few points of the heat rule, but farms already operate under heat-safety regulations.
“Agricultural employers are doing a really good job of complying with the heat rule, and they will continue to do that,” he said.
The new smoke rule will require workers to wear employer-provided respirators more protective than N95 masks when the air quality is worse than what the Environmental Protection Agency considers the threshold for “hazardous.”
“At that level, I do believe most people will not be working,” said Dominique Damian, another Farm Bureau safety director.
She estimated a full-face air purifying respirator that would meet Labor and Industry’s standard would cost at least $100.
The worker would also have to have a medical evaluation before wearing a full-face respirator.
The rule will require farms to monitor the EPA’s Air Quality Index, which measures how smoky the air is on a scale from 1 to 500.
At 69, a level considered unhealthy for people sensitive to smoke, employers would be “encouraged” to provide workers with respirators, including N95 masks.
At 101, employers would have to provide masks, though workers would not have to wear them.
Labor and Industries announced last year it would write permanent rules for working on hot and smoky days.
A department spokeswoman said Thursday the agency has not completed cost-benefit studies required of permanent rules.
In a written justification for the emergency heat rule, the department cited climate change.
Observing the rules for permanent rule-making, including the opportunity to comment, “would be contrary to the public interest,” according to the department.
Employers will be required to supply workers with cool water and shade, or some other way of cooling down such as an air conditioned trailer or misting station.
The threshold for paid breaks for workers with two layers of clothing, such as coveralls, is 77 degrees. For workers in protective suits, the threshold is 52 degrees.
Employers will be encouraged to closely monitor new workers for two weeks while they get acclimated to the heat.