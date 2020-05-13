Washington farms will be able to house workers in bunk beds if the occupants are in a group shelter and segregated from other employees while working and traveling, according to emergency rules issued Wednesday by state agencies.
The group shelters may house up to 15 workers. The bunk beds must be at least 6 feet apart, and the occupants in the lower and upper berths must sleep head-to-toe. If one person in the group comes down with COVID-19 symptoms, everyone in the group must be quarantined or sheltered, according to the rules.
The rules, intended to prevent the coronavirus from spreading among Washington's migrant farmworkers, go into effect May 18.
Bunk beds emerged as a contentious issue as the Department of Health and Department of Labor and Industries drafted the rules. More than 500 comments were submitted on the draft rules during a four-day comment period in late April, an L&I spokesman said.
L&I initially proposed banning bunk beds, unless housing operators could engineer a barrier between the upper and lower bunks that met state approval.
Farm groups said disallowing bunk beds entirely would approximately halve the workforce, crippling an essential industry already suffering from a labor shortage. Washington agriculture relies on seasonal foreign workers to make up for the shortage.
Farm group representatives said Wednesday they were reviewing the final rules.
While allowed in controlled group shelters, bunk beds will be otherwise prohibited.
Other housing requirements include:
• Beds must be 6 feet apart or separated by a barrier that extends from the floor to near the ceiling.
• Occupants must be provided with cloth face masks
• Physical distancing must be ensured, including while cooking, eating, bathing, recreating and sleeping. Barriers must be put between fixtures, such as sinks, where workers must be close for short periods.
• Surfaces must be frequently cleaned and disinfected.
• Occupants suspected and confirmed to have COVID-19 must be isolated.
• Workers must be discouraged from visiting sleeping quarters not their own.
• Farms must submit to the health department by May 28 a plan to comply with the rule.