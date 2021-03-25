Senate Democrats on Thursday proposed a two-year $58.9 billion spending plan that would increase the operating budget by more than 13%.
The budget includes a new 7% tax on capital gains and would allocate $125 million to prevent catastrophic wildfires.
"It keeps the money flowing through our communities — to our schools, our working parents, our businesses, our elders — to set us on the best path to rebuild and recover," said Ways and Means Committee Chairwoman Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island.
The Senate was the first chamber to roll out a budget. The Democratic-controlled House has yet to release its spending proposal.
Business lockdowns last year caused tax collections to slump, but the government's financial fortunes have recovered.
Vancouver Sen. Lynda Wilson, the top-ranking Republican on the Ways and Means Committee, said the capital gains tax was unnecessary and unconstitutional and guarantees the operating budget will be "purely partisan."
"That’s truly disappointing and a lost opportunity to do better by the people of Washington," she said.
The $125 million for wildlife prevention fully funds House Bill 1168, a measure to thin more forestland and line up more firefighters and firefighting equipment.
The Department of Natural Resources advocates that lawmakers appropriate $125 million every two years, but the budget proposal does not create a dedicated fund, making future appropriations uncertain.
"We're just saying we have enough money in the general fund, and we believe we will continue to have it," Rolfes said.
Because it would take time to implement a capital gains tax, the budget counts on $357 million during the second year. The revenue is projected to rise to $719 million for the 2023-25 biennium. The capital gains tax passed by the Senate exempts income from selling farms.
Senate Democrats on Thursday also proposed a two-year, $6.2 billion capital budget, the largest in the state's history.
The budget proposes spending $490 million to bring broadband internet service to rural and underserved areas. Most of the money, $390 million, would come from federal stimulus funds.
The capital budget has bipartisan support. Sen. Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside, the top-ranking Republican on the capital budget committee, praised the spending plan, including the money for rural internet.
"Everything from e-commerce and education to telemedicine and precision farming has come to rely on equitable access to broadband," he said in a statement. "This budget takes extraordinary steps to make funds available to address this problem head-on."