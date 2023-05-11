A Central Washington irrigation district has been fined $168,000 for violations related to working in a trench without taking safety precautions, according to the state Department of Labor and Industries.

Washington L&I

Washington L&I

The Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District, which serves more than 86,000 acres in Yakima and Benton counties, has appealed the fine. District manager Lori Brady declined to comment Wednesday.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you