A Central Washington irrigation district has been fined $168,000 for violations related to working in a trench without taking safety precautions, according to the state Department of Labor and Industries.
The Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District, which serves more than 86,000 acres in Yakima and Benton counties, has appealed the fine. District manager Lori Brady declined to comment Wednesday.
An L&I inspector in December photographed workers in a trench deeper than 4 feet. The employer took the workers out of the trench, but refused to give inspectors full access to the site, according to L&I.
L&I returned with a superior court warrant the next day and interviewed the workers. After the investigation, L&I cited the district for four violations, according to L&I records and a press release issued Wednesday.
One violation was for operating a drill in a trench without cave-in protection. The second violation was for piling dirt on the edge of the trench that could have fallen on a worker or caused a cave-in.
A third violation was for having no ladder for a worker to quickly escape the trench. The fourth violation was for the person in charge not acting competently.
L&I fined the district $42,000 for each violation. The district also was fined in September for safety violations related to trench work and that increased the severity of the penalties imposed in December.
"SVID told us they trained their workers and even hired a company to help them reduce injury claims, but here we are, just a couple of months later, citing them for the same problems," L&I assistant director for occupational safety Craig Blackwood said in a statement.
The September citation stemmed from an inspection in August. The district was fined $7,200 for violations related to no cave-in protection, no way to escape and dirt piled too close to the edge.
The district appealed the fine to the Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals. The fine was reduced to $5,400 after the district documented it has safety training and had disciplined two employees.
L&I inspectors automatically check trenches even if that's not what brought them to a job site, according to the department.
"Unsafe trenches have killed dozens of workers across the United States in the last few years, including five here in Washington state," Blackwood said.
Fines go to a pension fund that helps seriously injured workers and the survivors of workers killed on the job.
