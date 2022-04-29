The Midwest-centered ethanol industry supports and expects to benefit from Washington's low-carbon fuel standard, but was handed an apparent setback this week as the Department of Ecology moved closer to setting rules for the program.
In a preliminary proposal, an Ecology consultant Wednesday assigned a "carbon intensity" to corn and sorghum ethanol higher than advocated by the Renewable Fuels Association and individual companies.
Carbon intensity refers to the greenhouse gases emitted in making, transporting and using a type of fuel. Pure gasoline and diesel have scores of about 100. An electric vehicle charged solely by solar power has a carbon intensity of zero.
The consultant, Life Cycle Associates, graded corn ethanol at 90 and sorghum ethanol at 95, about 12 points higher than the industry said was appropriate.
The higher score was based on the assumption that ethanol production causes "indirect land-use changes" that ripple through the global agricultural economy and increases carbon emissions.
To the ethanol industry, it's an unscientific penalty that makes ethanol less valuable as an alternative fuel. "It turns into money," Kelly Davis, vice president of regulatory affairs for the Renewable Fuels Association, said Friday.
"It's such a non-scientific data point. I call it an 'adder,'" she said. "No other energy process has that."
Washington will be the third state, following California and Oregon, to adopt a low-carbon fuel standard. Washington lawmakers passed the law in 2021. Ecology has informally circulated 112 pages of regulations and plans to make a formal proposal in July or August.
The goal will be to gradually reduce the carbon intensity of on-road gasoline and diesel by 10% by 2033 and then drop off sharply to a 20% reduction in 2034.
Ecology spokesman Andrew Wineke said Thursday the department has not made a final decision on corn or sorghum ethanol's carbon intensity.
In letters this week to Ecology, the ethanol industry said fears that corn and sorghum ethanol make agriculture more carbon intensive were unfounded.
No-till farming, cover cropping and other practices are cutting emissions and keeping carbon in the ground, the industry said.
"Farmers are increasingly adopting these practices across the country to further reduce and sequester carbon," farm-supply giant Cargill told Ecology.
California scores corn ethanol's indirect land-use carbon intensity higher than does Oregon. Life Cycle, a California-based consultant that specializes in analyzing a fuel's emissions, originally recommended Washington adopt Oregon's standard, a score the ethanol industry said was appropriate.
The International Council on Clean Transportation, hired by Ecology to review Life Cycle's report, recommended California's standard.
The Union of Concerned Scientists, in comments submitted to Ecology, said Washington should go with California's rating to discourage more corn planting and to encourage developing other fuels to compete with ethanol.
Besides reducing carbon emissions, low-carbon fuel standard supporters argue the law will promote the in-state production of feedstock for renewable fuels.
Nuseed, a seed company that promotes oilseed crops for biofuels, told Ecology in a letter that its rules can either unlock or slow the development of plant-based fuels.
"Your decisions will have real, dramatic and near-term consequences," the company stated in a letter to the department.