Social distancing will apply to farmworker housing, limiting the use of bunk beds and requiring growers to isolate workers suspected of having COVID-19 under emergency rules being considered by the Washington Department of Labor and Industries.
L&I circulated the rules Thursday for a brief comment period, lasting through Monday. The department said it planned to adopt the rules the first week of May.
"These are rules, and they would be enforced like any other existing safety and health rule," L&I spokesman Frank Ameduri said in an email.
Growers will have to react quickly to the regulations, Washington State Tree Fruit Association President Jon DeVaney said. "That's how emergencies are."
Businesses such as farms, deemed essential under Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order, must still take precautions against the coronavirus spreading among their workers. L&I issued workplace regulations for farms and food processors last week, along with suggestions for meeting the mandatory requirements.
The proposed rules for migrant farmworker housing would require occupants be 6 feet apart while sleeping, cooking, eating, bathing and washing. Plastic shields could be used between fixtures, such as sinks, where occupants may be closer for a short period.
Beds would have to be 6 feet apart, with occupants sleeping head to toe, and only the lower berths of bunk beds could be occupied. Farms could modify the requirements with "engineering or administrative controls" approved by L&I and the health department.
L&I is concerned about virus droplets falling onto the lower bunk, Ameduri said. "With droplet transmission, there is also a concern for buildup of droplets on surfaces around and below," he said. "By not having people sleep on the top bunk, we reduce the risk of exposure to the lower bed occupant."
Barriers between beds may be an option, according to L&I. "There may be others that (housing) operators can come up with, and they can submit those proposals for approval," Ameduri said.
L&I is aware the rules may mean farms can house fewer workers, but has not estimated how many, he said.
DeVaney said farmers may have to be creative to house as many workers as before.
"It (rules) will have a big impact, but the question is, What kind of administrative and engineering controls can you put forward and how quickly could L&I approve that?" he said.
Washington Growers League Executive Director Mike Gempler said banning bunk beds could cut housing capacity in half. "That would be extremely devastating," he said.
L&I also proposes to allow farmworkers to be housed in tents, now reserved for the short and labor-intensive cherry harvest.
The tents would have to be built to current standards. The tents must have floors, windows, electricity, at least 50 square feet per occupant and no more than 15 occupants. DeVaney said the tents are neither inexpensive nor quick to put up.
Workers with or suspected of having COVID-19 would have to be isolated. Farmers would have to provide food and water and monitor the safety of isolated workers or ensure those services are being provided elsewhere, such as at a local health department quarantine facility.
One grower, who requested anonymity, said there’s discussion of suing the governor, the departments and the unions — who sued the departments to impose such rules— for hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.
Dan Fazio, director of the farm labor association Wafla, has called a bunk bed ban potentially “catastrophic.”
Over the last decade, Washington tree fruit growers have invested millions of dollars in federally mandated housing for H-2A foreign guestworkers. Most of the housing uses bunk beds.
Rob Valicoff, president of Valicoff Fruit Co. in Wapato, said he doesn’t know what changes he will have to make at housing on his orchard or at the FairBridge Inn, in Yakima, booked full for about 800 H-2A workers at peak harvest. Valicoff is a co-owner of the hotel.
“The industry has invested millions of dollars in housing and now it’s cut in half, maybe more,” he said.
Large growers have a lot of new H-2A housing. Wafla and Washington Growers League also operate substantial farmworker housing.
Wafla provided 12,000 H-2A workers for 16,000 jobs last year out of the 26,226 H-2A jobs certified in the state.